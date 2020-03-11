Second Coronavirus Patient at Greek Hospital in Critical Condition; One Showing Multiple Organ Failure

PATRAS, Greece – A patient at the University Hospital of Patras in Rio diagnosed with coronavirus was intubated on Wednesday, but is under stable condition, the attending doctors and the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is the second patient who is placed on a respirator with pneumonia complications, following mechanical support provided for a 66-year-old who has been in critical condition at the same hospital the past few days. The state of the latter, among an infected party of visitors to the Holy Land, has taken a turn for the worse, with multiple organ failure.

Meanwhile, a laboratory to check samples of coronavirus cases began operating at the same hospital on Wednesday as well.

So far, 10 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Greece, the health ministry announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 99, of which two are considered in serious condition and are being treated at AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki and one is the 66-year-old mentioned above. Of the cases, 95 are Greeks and four are foreign nationals.