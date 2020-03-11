Greek Culture Min Responds to Coronavirus Concerns by Guards, Archaeologists

ATHENS – The Ministry of Culture and Sports will follow the directives of the Health Ministry on coronavirus measures, and will shut down museums and archaeological sites if advised to do so, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry was responding to concerns of guards and archaeologists and their unions over the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, as they noted that many visitors to them are older and come from countries with high infection rates.

In its response, the ministry said it keeps in close touch with the Health Ministry and if the ministry’s health committee decides to shut down museums and sites, it “will issue such directives immediately.”