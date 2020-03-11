Evzones Are Not Coming, New York Greek Parade Up In The Air

By TNH Staff March 11, 2020

Τhe Greek Independence Day Parade in New York, April 22, 2018. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)

NEW YORK – The annual Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue – if it is not cancelled due to the coronavirus – will not be graced by the renowned and beloved Ezones, the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Greece.

Officials in charge of the Presidential Guard have already sent out official notices that they have cancelled all trips abroad, referring to their visits to New York and Australia.

Given the fast changing state of affairs in New York City over the past few hours and the general public anxiety, it now seems that the fate of the parade on Fifth Avenue is up in the air. The National Herald will follow up with a more detailed report.

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available