Sossiadis Sisters Discuss Inspiration Behind Independent Film Epiphany

When two sisters, Koula and Katina Sossiadis, combined their love for film and culture, the result was an award-winning independent film called Epiphany. A celebration of Greek-American culture, Epiphany takes a deep-dive look at one family’s journey, from its heartbreaking flight from war-torn Cyprus, to the struggles of two grown brothers trying to make a living in the dying sea sponge industry.

A coming of age story about redemption and multiple familial relationships, the film captures the Greek-American culture in Tarpon …