Acropolis Museum Postpones Special Events but Continues to Operate Normally

ATHENS – The Acropolis Museum will continue its normal day-to-day operation but has decided to postpone certain special events, as a precaution in light of developments in public health and efforts to contain the spread of the noval coronavirus.

Specifically, the museum announced that for the next two weeks it is suspending the presentations “A walk in the Museum with an archaeologist,” “The Lost statue of Athena Parthenos,” and “Chisel and Memory – the contribution of the marble craftsmanship to the restoration of the Acropolis monuments”.

The archaeologists-curators of the museum will return to the museum’s halls for the public after two weeks, added the announcement.

The Acropolis Museum is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00 to 17:00, from 09:00 until 22:00 on Fridays and from 09:00 until 20:00 at weekends.