Greek Foreign Ministry: Turkish Statements and Actions “Unacceptable” and “Deplorable”

ATHENS – Turkey’s response to an incident involving one of its patrol boats in Greek seas was both “lamentable” and unacceptable, the Greek foreign ministry said in an announcement on Wednesday.

“Unacceptable and condemnable, today’s lamentable actions and statements by Turkey are no surprise,” the ministry said, referring to the Turkish leadership’s response to a collision between Greek and Turkish patrol boats off the island of Kos, which Greece claims was a deliberate attempt to ram the Greek coast guard vessel.

“They are a continuation of an escalating practice that puts [Turkey] outside not only of European boundaries but every European way of thought,” the announcement said, adding that Greece will continue to defend these using all available means.