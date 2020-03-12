Sunday of Orthodoxy Celebrated in Sydney

SYDNEY – The Sunday of Orthodoxy and the restoration of the icons to the churches was celebrated solemnly at the Church of Sts. Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene in Sydney.

Bishop Emilianos of Meloa, Chancellor of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia, presided over the Divine Liturgy, which was followed the procession of the holy icons commemorating the final restoration of the Icons in 843 AD.

Bishop Emilianos in his sermon read a passage from the Gospel, which refers to Philip and Nathanael, who were called by Jesus Christ. He urged the faithful to follow the example of the two Apostles, who left everything behind and followed the Son of God. He also spoke of temptations, ambition, and greed, which do not let humans renounce themselves and follow Jesus Christ.

The Church of Sts. Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene was filled to capacity and tens of faithful received Holy Communion.