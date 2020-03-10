Panagia Kardiotissa Icon Visiting Greek Orthodox Church of Our Saviour in April

RYE, NY – The community of the Greek Orthodox Church of Our Saviour, 2195 Westchester Avenue East in Rye, will host the miraculous Kardiotissa (Tender Heart) icon of the Virgin Mary on April 3-4. The icon is said to have healed hundreds of people from cancer, sickness, depression, anxiety, and other diseases.

“We believe this icon to be a miracle and a manifestation of God’s Holy Presence. It has been streaming a blessed myrrh for over eight years, since October 2011. Hundreds and hundreds of faithful have venerated this holy icon of Our Holy Mother and have been anointed with the myrrh flowing from it, which has an aroma that is not of this world,” Fr. Elias Villis, presiding priest of the Rye community said in a news release.

Very Rev. Fr. Mark Leasure, presiding priest of St. George Carpatho-Russian parish in Taylor, PA, will join us for services and a Lenten discussion about the miracles by the Kardiotissa.

The visit of the icon will include three church services, a Lenten Lecture and an overnight vigil.

All are welcome to join us at the Church of our Saviour on April 3 to venerate our Holy Mother and be anointed!

The Schedule for the evening and Saturday morning will be:

Friday, April 3

6 PM: Arrival of the Holy Icon

7 PM: Service of the Akathist to Our Holy Mother

8:30 PM: Fr. Mark Leisure, the parish priest for the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. George, will speak about the miracles by Kardiotissa. It was in this Church where the icon started to stream myrrh.

9 PM: Paraklesis to Our Holy Mother for all those who are alive and suffering from whatever illness afflicts them.

Overnight Vigil and veneration of the Kardiotissa

Saturday, April 4 Orthros and Liturgy for the Akathist Hymn

8 AM: Orthros

9 AM: Divine Liturgy

More information is available online: https://www.gocoos.org/