Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Hosts College Students

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 hosted a luncheon for the local college students on February 9 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie.

Chapter President Stephen J. Miller spoke about the origins of AHEPA, its growth throughout the years, past and current major projects.

Students from Marist College, Vassar College, SUNY New Paltz, and Dutchess Community College were invited. “This event was intended to welcome students to our church and let them know that our community is their home away from home,” Miller said.

The luncheon was attended by 70 community members.