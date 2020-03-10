Greek Soccer Team Olympiakos to Be Tested for Coronavirus; Wolves Ask for Match to Be Postponed

ATHENS – The news that Olympiacos FC owner Evangelos Marinakis has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has caused turmoil in the club, whose medics have recommended that the entire team be tested. The recommendation is not confined to the players but everyone in the club’s football department.

Greek shipowner and businessman Evangelos Marinakis said in a post on his verified Facebook page that “the recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.” His post says he feels well and is following doctors’ instructions.

In the meantime, UEFA is examining the possibility of postponing an Olympiacos-Wolves match for the Europa League scheduled for Thursday, following a request by Wolves FC. The decision will be reached in the next 24 hours.

Greece has declared all sports events without spectators from March 8-22.