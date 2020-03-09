Head of NY Port Authority Positive for Coronavirus

NEW YORK – The executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency that runs the metropolitan area’s airports, tested positive and is isolated in his home, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo noted that director Rick Cotton had been at the facilities while travelers were returning from hotspots.

Meanwhile, the official who runs the Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports of Paris also confirmed positive.

Major Seattle businesses including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and Alaska Airlines are chipping in to help those hit hardest economically by the new coronavirus.

The companies joined with the city of Seattle, King County and the Seattle Foundation on Monday to announce $2.5 million in donations to a new philanthropic fund.

The effort intends to give out an initial round of “rapid response grants” in the next few weeks. The money will go to local organizations that help people who don’t have health insurance or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color.