SYRIZA Calls for a Clear Governmental Position on Holy Communion and Coronavirus

ATHENS – Syriza on Monday called on the government to take a clear stance on whether the holy communion service poses a danger in transmitting the coronavirus.

The main opposition party said that “at a time when schools, universities and stadiums are kept closed and special measures are being taken for the swearing-in ceremony of the Greek President, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece insists that the sacrament of holy communion bears no danger of transmitting the new virus.”

Syriza underlined that the problem “is not what the Holy Synod says, but what the state policy says on the matter, who along with the National Public Health Organization and the ministry of health, all bear the sole social responsibility for the protection of citizens and for not spreading the virus.”