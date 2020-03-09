Greece’s Jewish Community Condemns Turkish Deputy Min’s “Auschwitz” Comparison

ATHENS – The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece condemns and denounces the unacceptable and deplorable comparison between Auschwitz and the situation at the Greek-Turkish border in Evros region, made by the Turkish deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs on social media.

Six million Jews were persecuted, hunted down, deported, tortured and exterminated by the Nazis in the most industrialized and barbaric method in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and in other German concentration and extermination camps.

The policy of the Turkish government to exploit innocent people and create impressions by trivializing the Holocaust for political purposes is nothing but an obscene and despicable operation of misinformation and disorientation of the global public opinion.

We urge the Turkish deputy F.M. to retract his comment and apologize for this unsustainable comparison that insults the memory of all Holocaust victims.

These photos are not from Auschwitz, but from Pazarkule.. Greece takes the money, phones, identity cards and clothes of innocent migrants crossing the border and sends them back. Europe and the world are playing the ostrich.@NikosDendias@EU_Commission@EUCouncil pic.twitter.com/OZrb1eYF5H — Yavuz Selim KIRAN (@yavuzselimkiran) March 7, 2020

Source: kis.gr