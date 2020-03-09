Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry Criticizes Albania’s Legislation on Greek Minority Rights

ATHENS – The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday criticized the Albanian government for failing to protect the property ownership rights of the country’s Greek ethnic minority.

Albania passed a law which ignores both the October 2019 Venice Commission resolution concerning the Finalization of Transitional Ownership Processes, and the 2017 framework Law on the Protection of National Minorities, Greece said.

The ministry’s statement called the latest legislation “a missed opportunity for a definitive and just resolution of a problem that is troubling both Albanian citizens and members of the Greek ethnic minority,” and said the issue would affect the future of the start of talks for Albania’s accession to the EU.