Greek-American Chamber of Commerce Postpones Gala Due to Coronavirus

NEW YORK – Greek-American Chamber of Commerce President George Vasilarakis announced on March 6 that, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the organization’s 28th Annual Awards Gala which was scheduled for March 19 was postponed and is now rescheduled for October 1.

Vasilarakis’ message follows:

Dear Members, Sponsors and Friends,

As you are all aware, the recent spread of COVID-19 (or “Coronavirus”) has widely disrupted daily life both here at home and abroad.

This virus has dramatically affected the way that we interact with one another and efforts to limit the spread of the virus have ranged from travel restrictions to extended school closings and corporate shutdowns.

As a Chamber, our primary responsibility is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our members and it is with that in mind that the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 28th Annual Awards Gala.

Please note that it has been rescheduled for October 1st, 2020.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this decision might cause but it is our sincere hope that this decision is understood to be in everyone’s best interest.

Thank you.

More information is available online: https://www.greekamericanchamber.com/.