SYRIZA: Greece Should Not Become Europe’s Warehouse of Souls

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should go to the meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel with “clear positions” that will point out the responsibilities of Germany and the EU regarding the migration/refugees issue, so that Greece is not turned into Europe’s “warehouse of souls”, main opposition SYRIZA said in an announcement on Monday.

“At a time when Turkey is continuing its aggressive policy of blackmail at the Greek borders, with the instrumentalisation of the human suffering of refugees and migrants, Greece should have clear positions that bring Germany and EU face to face with their responsibilities,” SYRIZA said.

The party, in its announcement, urged Mitsotakis to speak plainly to the German Chancellor and to request:

– an immediate extraordinary EU Summit that clearly condemns Turkish aggressiveness and imposes sanctions if it continues to violate the EU-Turkey agreement

– a new EU-Turkey agreement if Turkey does not resume implementation of the Joint Statement, with a stronger refugee resettlement programme from Turkey to EU countries that also allows the return of migrants from the Greek mainland to Turkey.

– a new refugee and asylum seekers relocation programme from Greece to Europe, equivalent to that of 2016.

– A review of the Dublin Treaty in a fair direction.