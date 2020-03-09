PM Mitsotakis: Greece and Europe Can’t Be Blackmailed by Anyone (Vid)

BERLIN – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday referred to economic issues and the emerging migration crisis at Greece’s eastern borders, while addressing the German-Hellenic Economic Forum in Berlin. He stressed that Greece and Europe cannot be blackmailed.

Regarding the economy, Mitsotakis said that Greece was truly on a path of growth, adding that the new problems are making it accelerate, not slow down reforms.

Live | Ομιλία στο «Ελληνογερμανικό Οικονομικό Φόρουμ – Όραμα και ευκαιρίες επενδύσεων», στο Βερολίνο. https://t.co/6Xif2qmRMv — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 9, 2020

“The assymetric threat from the east changes the priorities and the health crisis makes our work more difficult. In the last 10 days we have shown that we can defend our national and European sovereignty. Greece and Europe cannot be blackmailed by anyone,” he said.

The support offered by many European countries is tangible proof of European solidarity, said Mitsotakis. “When we needed our friends, dear Angela (Merkel), they gave us both moral and practical support,” he added.

“We are entering a new phase as regards migration. President Erdogan will be in Brussels this afternoon and I consider this development positive. I hope it is the start of a de-escalation of the crisis,” Mitsotakis said.

He pointed out that if the Turkish president wants a review of the EU-Turkey agreement on migration “which he has, himself, effectively demolished,” then he must take the following actions: remove the desperate people in Evros and stop spreading fake news and propaganda.

Mitsotakis suggested that Erdogan should also examine other possible improvements, such as joint patrolling to control the flow of migrants at the Turkish border and pointed out that the return of those who illegally enter Greece should be possible from mainland Greece, as well as the islands. Greece has always recognised and continues to recognise that Turkey has played a crucial role in the management of the refugee issue but this can’t be done using threats and blackmail, he added.

The prime minister then asked for an agreement for the voluntary relocation of children and teenagers from Greece to Europe. “I call on the countries to participate in this tangible proof of solidarity,” he noted.