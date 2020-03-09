First Humanitarian Aid from Europe Arrives in Greece

ATHENS – The first humanitarian aid sent by Europe to cover Greece’s needs due to the increased migration and refugee pressures at the land and sea borders with Turkey has started to arrive since last Friday and the shipments are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Humanitarian aid is being sent following an immediate response by 15 European countries after the General Secretariat for Civil Protection activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism last Monday.

The EU and its member-states are not leaving Greece to deal with the situation at its borders alone, said Slovenian Commissioner for Crisis Management Janan Lenarcic, adding: “I am proud of the generous support European countries have given Greece. We are ready to help further.”

The assistance sent so far consists of sleeping bags, blankets, generators, tents and other kinds of accommodation, as well as health and sanitation supplies. Based on pledges made by the 15 countries, more of the above goods are expected, as well as 31,000 raincoats, beds, boots, and heaters.