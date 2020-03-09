SYRIZA Blames Greek Gov’t for Refugee, Migrant Crisis Rekindling

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA said the New Democracy government has mishandled a growing refugee and migrant crisis, especially on overwhelmed islands although the Leftists let it spiral out of control when ruling.

SYRIZA’s spokesperson Alexis Charitsis, in a statement said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government was responsible for “the chaotic and dangerous situation in Lesbos and what it will follow.”

That was about the notorious Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos that the BBC called “the worst in the world” when the Leftist’s leader, Alexis Tsipras, was in power and said that he was “proud” of conditions in refugee centers and camps.

Now SYRIZA is pointing the finger anew at New Democracy after Tsipras said there should be a consensus on how to deal with the crisis that has worsened with Turkey sending thousands more refugees and migrants to Greece’s border and more to islands.

“Recent developments in Lesvos reveal that the government’s irresponsibility and bad policies on the refugee issue have catastrophic consequences for social cohesion and democracy: gangs terrorize citizens, threaten human lives and security. Austrian and German neo-Nazis act uncontrollably on the island for three days and a refugee school has been burnt. At the same time, New Democracy’s local officials express their pleasure from such actions on the social media,” Charitsis said.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas proper measures were being taken and attacked SYRIZA of attacking for political gain and reproducing Turkish propaganda and acting as a Trojan Horse for Turkey.

He said that SYRIZA’s members protested in London against Greece, asking to open the borders, which he said cheapened the opposition, said Kathimerini.

He aid the government will not tolerate extremist and racist behavior and that anyone who violates the law will be prosecuted. “Individual cases going beyond the law have been condemned by the government and are being dealt with by the Greek police,” he reassured.

During its 4 1/2-year reign the refugee crisis began and the Leftists were accused by New Democracy and other critics of doing almost nothing to improve conditions in the camps on islands now holding some 42,000 people and of having an open-door policy encouraging more to come, worsening the situation.