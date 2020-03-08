The “Worm Moon” of 2020 to rise in Greece on Monday

ATHENS – The second supermoon of 2020 will rise in Greece on Monday at 19:48, as its elliptical orbit will bring the moon closer to Earth. It is the second supermoon of 2020 while there will be two more this year. The next one will happen on April 8.

A supermoon is the result of a full moon that occurs when the moon’s orbit has brought it to perigee, the closest distance from the Earth, so that it appears larger and brighter than usual.

Every year, the March full moon is commonly called the “worm moon” — a reference to the earthworms that start appearing in early spring.