Greek PM Mitsotakis to Meet German Chancellor Merkel on Monday

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Berlin on Monday where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He will also participate in the Greek-German Economic Forum “Vision & Investment Opportunities”.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will travel to Vienna where he will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The prime minister’s programme on Monday, March 9, in Berlin, is as follows:

– At 14.00 local time (15.00 Athens time), he will speak to the Economic Forum.

– At 14.30 local time (15.30 Athens time) he will meet Angela Merkel.

-Then, the Prime Minister will have contacts with German investors and at 19.00 local time (20.00 Athens time) he will participate in a panel organized by the German Council on Foreign Relations.

The programme on Tuesday, March 10, is as follows:

– At 08.00 local time (09.00 Athens time) the prime minister will participate in a working breakfast with institutions of the German economy.

– He will then depart for the Austrian capital where he will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at 15.40 local time (16.40 Athens time).