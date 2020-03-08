Seven New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Greece – Greek Sport Events to Be Held Without Spectators

ATHENS – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greece has risen to 73, Health Ministry spokesperson and infectious diseases expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras said on Sunday.

Six out of the seven new incidents are from the group of tourists that had visited the Holy Lands in Israel and people that came into contact with them in Greece.

The government stressed that it focuses on the vulnerable groups and has taken additional measures:

– The operation of Open Care Centres for the Elderly (KAPI) will be suspended for 4 weeks.

– No conferences will be held in the Greek territory.

– School excursions in the country will stop for 2 weeks while all sport events will be held behind closed doors for 2 weeks.

– Schools with confirmed cases will remain closed.

Greece’s Health Ministry has announced that all sports events in the country will take place without spectators for the next two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry also says that recreation and support centers for the elderly will shut down for two weeks and no school trips will take place during that period.

First set of economic measures to counter coronavirus effects to be announced on Monday

Finance, Development and Labour ministries will announce on Monday, at 12.30, the first set of economic measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus spread.

According to sources, the first package will include among others the suspension of VAT and social security contributions in order to support businesses in the country’s three provinces most affected by the virus.

According to the same sources, the government is also receiving proposals and requests for the support of businesses and employees ahead of the March 16 Eurogroup and the measures to be taken at pan-European level.