Greek Gov’t Spokesperson Accuses SYRIZA of Reproducing Turkish Propaganda

ATHENS – “Greece was facing an asymmetric threat and was forced to take emergency measures following a decision by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in response to a statement made by SYRIZA spokesperson Alexis Charitsis earlier on Sunday.

Petsas accused SYRIZA of doing nothing but attacking the government, reproducing, uncritically, the Turkish propaganda and fake news, and acting as a “Trojan horse.”

Moreover, he said that SYRIZA’s members protested in London against Greece, asking to open the borders, ignoring the inhumane conditions in Moria and our islands.

The government does not accept lessons from those who, instead of assisting in the national effort, opt for cheap opposition, he stated.

Petsas underlined that the government will not tolerate extremist and racist behaviours adding that anyone who violates the law will suffer the consequences. “Individual cases going beyond the law have been condemned by the government and are being dealt with by the Greek police,” he reassured.