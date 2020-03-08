Greek PM Mitsotakis Chairs Meeting on Coronavirus

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Sunday at the Maximos Mansion on coronavirus and additional measures that need to be taken for the protection of public health.

Education Minister Niki Kerameos, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Director to the prime minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos, government spokesman Stelios Petsas, secretary general of prime minister Grigoris Dimitriadis, secretary general for Civil Protection, Nikos Chardalias, and infectious diseases expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras participated in the meeting.

The relevant announcements will be made by the Health Ministry.