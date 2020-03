That’s why they say five minutes in politics is a long time.

A week ago today, the former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was considered politically finished. He was ‘Sleepy Joe’ according to President Donald Trump, and he really did look like that.

In the earlier primaries and polls, he looked bad. It was just a matter of time, many commentators declared, before he abandoned the race. They projected that the Democrats’ battle for the nomination would …