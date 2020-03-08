Costa Constantinides Releases Statement on First Coronavirus Case in Queens

QUEENS, NY – Costa Constantinides issued the following statement on the first reported coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Queens. He urged that we remain calm, unified, and vigilant during these times:

“With the first reported case of coronavirus in Queens, it’s imperative that we work together to stay healthy and vigilant. Wash your hands, sneeze into your elbow, and avoid touching your face. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates.

“This is also a time to stand against xenophobia in the discussions around coronavirus. Our Asian brothers and sisters have already been unfairly profiled, stereotyped, and targeted in connection with the virus. Let’s make an effort to support Asian-American businesses during this time and not allow misguided fears to govern our lives. Most of all, we all need to remain calm. We’re all in this together.”

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

For more information, visit: www.votecosta.com