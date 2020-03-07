Greek Gov’t to Announce Measures on Coronavirus

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Saturday and discussed the issue of the coronavirus and its consequences on the economy.

The government will announce on Sunday which schools will remain closed while on Monday it will announce economic measures for the stricken areas.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Education Minister Niki Kerameos, Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, secretary general Grigoris Dimitriadis, the president of the National Organisation for Public Health, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, and infectious diseases expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras participate in the meeting.