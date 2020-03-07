Are We Going to Beg for Erdogan’s Pity?

With increasing frequency in recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements regarding Greece are not only increasingly exasperating, but also more threatening. They often contain naked threats of violence.

One of his worst statements, if not the worst, was made yesterday when speaking to members of his party.

“The Greeks,” he said, “who resort to any means to stop the refugees from entering their country, who are drowning them or killing them with live fire, should not forget that they themselves …