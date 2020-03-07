Meeting Between PM Mitsotakis and ESM Chief Regling

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Saturday with the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, at the Maximos Mansion.

Regling met Mitsotakis, Saturday, following a meeting with Greek Finance Ministry officials over banks’ attempts to reduce bad loans and he will also meet with the country’s Finance Minister Monday.

Mitsotakis and Regling discussed the fifth enhanced surveillance report, the prospects of the Greek economy and measures on exogenous risks such as the coronavirus.

Then, Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on the coronavirus, measures for public health and its consequences on the economy.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Education Minister Niki Kerameos, Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, secretary general Grigoris Dimitriadis, the president of the National Organisation for Public Health, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, and infectious diseases expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras participated in the meeting.