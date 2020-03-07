Greek Migration Min: Allowances to Refugees Who Have Been Granted Asylum Will Be Suspended

ATHENS – Αllowances to refugees who have been granted asylum will be suspended in March, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said in an interview on Saturday with SKAI TV.

“With an amendment passed yesterday, our country ceases within 30 days to provide hospitality and allowances for asylum seekers. They will have to work for a living. This makes our country a less attractive destination for migratory flows,” he stated.

On the new closed centres for those who have entered the country illegally after March 1, Mitarachi said that “we want to create two closed centres; one in Serres and one in Attica that will accommodate 1,000 people and will be temporary.”

Regarding the EU-Turkey Joint Declaration, the minister pointed out that “Turkey is the one that did not fulfill its obligation to prevent flows from the islands. Currently, the Joint Declaration does not apply in practice. However, if Europe is to discuss a new Agreement with Turkey, two conditions are necessary. Firstly, the Aegean islands should not be again congested. Secondly, returns to Turkey should be much faster and simpler.”