EU Commission to Launch Initiative for Unaccompanied Migrant Children on Greek Islands

BRUSSELS – The European Commission will introduce a process to speed relocation for unaccompanied migrant children, as part of an action plan for immediate measures to support Greece, an EU statement said on Friday.

The overall plan, approved by the extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council on Thursday, follows an on-site visit to the Greek borders with Turkey on Tuesday including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Von der Leyen, the statement said, “spoke to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the situation of unaccompanied migrant children on the Greek islands. Together they agreed to put in place a process to ensure the protection and care of some of Europe’s most vulnerable people, unaccompanied migrant children.”

The Commission president “entrusted Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to take this process forward.” Johansson, it said, will travel to Greece next week to “work on identifying solutions for unaccompanied migrant children, in particular on the Greek islands.”

“For many months the Greek government has been raising the flag on the tragedy of unaccompanied children arriving in Greece,” Mitsotakis said. “I am very pleased that the new commission president has thrown her personal support in addressing this issue. What we need is a clear demonstration of European solidarity, which should take the form of a voluntary relocation pact, by which unaccompanied minors who are currently in Greece are relocated to other European countries. The scars of the soul are not easy to heal. Let us all do what is right to help Greece address this most sensitive issue.”

Efforts will focus on voluntary relocation of unaccompanied children from Greece to other member states, and on sustainable solutions for those unaccompanied migrant children that will stay in Greece. “The Commission stands ready to provide increased financial and operational support for Greece and member states in this respect. A conference will also be held with member states for children in migration in spring, focusing on relocation efforts,” the Commission said.

There are currently over 42,000 people on the Greek islands, among these approximately 5,500 unaccompanied minors.