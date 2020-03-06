Greek Defense Min Discusses Migration Crisis with US State Dep’t Envoy Palmer

ATHENS – National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with the visiting US State Department’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer, on Friday.

The minister briefed the envoy on the “mass and organized movement of people to Greek borders, in terms of a genuine invasion” which he said was instigated by Turkey and threatened the country.

Thankful DAS Palmer @StateDept in #Greece in trying times, as @NATO "ally" Turkey & #CoronaVirus try disrupt deepening #USGreeceRelations as result of historic economic & geostrategic new alliances/Eurasia-Africa role. Truly means a lot/keep "Greek Miracle" growing! @USAmbPyatt https://t.co/ZelJAtGuUr — Constantine Mourtos (@dinohealth) March 6, 2020

He focused on the pressure on eastern Aegean islands under the increasing migration flows of non-Syrian migrants from Turkey, and reiterated Greece’s determination to safeguard its European Union external borders.

Greece’s substantial contribution to promoting security and stability in the wider Balkan and eastern Mediterranean regions was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Greece Geofrrey Pyatt.