Greek Defense Min Discusses Migration Crisis with US State Dep’t Envoy Palmer

By ANA March 6, 2020

FILE - U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer.(AP Photo/Amel Emric)

ATHENS – National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with the visiting US State Department’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer, on Friday.

The minister briefed the envoy on the “mass and organized movement of people to Greek borders, in terms of a genuine invasion” which he said was instigated by Turkey and threatened the country.

He focused on the pressure on eastern Aegean islands under the increasing migration flows of non-Syrian migrants from Turkey, and reiterated Greece’s determination to safeguard its European Union external borders.

Greece’s substantial contribution to promoting security and stability in the wider Balkan and eastern Mediterranean regions was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Greece Geofrrey Pyatt.

