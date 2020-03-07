Go Greek in Bohemia, New York Turns The Spit Differently

Gabriella Matheos and her husband Tommy said they wanted their Go Greek restaurant in the Long Island, New York town of Bohemia to stand out while offering traditional Greek fare, especially beloved gyros that can be fatty.

“What sets Go Greek apart is our family’s commitment to using family recipes and real, fresh food. We use fresh chicken stock, fresh vegetables and fruit, and serve grains and greens, as well as grilled meats and handcrafted gyro,” she told Greater Long Island news site.

“We want people to have the best of the Mediterranean diet, which research shows is one of the healthiest in the world. We also want them to feel like family,” she said.

Go Greek uses the traditional process of making gyros – hand butchering and stacking the meat on the spit for healthier roasting.

“Bohemia was a natural fit for us, since we live in Holbrook and knew there weren’t many options for people who love authentic Greek food,” she said.

“We’re so proud that we were able to create a restaurant that’s Greek in its sense of hospitality,” she said.