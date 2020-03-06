Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Visit Greece, the Best Place in the World (Vid)

LOS ANGELES – Honorary Greek citizen and Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife, Greek-American actress and producer Rita Wilson posted a video urging everyone to participate in the bicentennial celebrations for Greece’s War of Independence from Ottoman rule.

Wilson said, “We are so excited to celebrate with Greeks all over the world the bicentennial of 200 years of Greek independence. It’s an amazing thing to celebrate my Greek heritage and we hope that you’ll all join us in celebrating what’s to come in this amazing event,” Kathimerini reported.

She added that everyone should click on Greece’s official 2021 committee website to submit ideas for events and participate in the celebrations in a variety of ways: greece2021.gr.

Hanks said, “Greece the land of beauty, the land of democracy, the land of great thinkers, the land of wonderful people,” Kathimerini reported.

Hanks and Wilson then urged everyone to visit Greece.

The couple and their children were offered honorary Greek citizenship by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in 2019, Kathimerini reported, adding that Wilson’s mother, Dorothea, was Greek.