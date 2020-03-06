A Clear Message of Solidarity with Greece Sent by EU Foreign Ministers

ZAGREB, Croatia – The EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs met in Zagreb on Friday for an extraordinary Council meeting to discuss the crisis in Idlib and the situation at the EU’s external borders with Turkey.

“While acknowledging the increased migratory burden and risks Turkey is facing on its territory and the substantial efforts it has made in hosting 3.7 million migrants and refugees, the EU reiterates its serious concern over the situation at the Greek-Turkish border and strongly rejects Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes,” according to a joint statement.

“The EU and its Member States remain determined to effectively protect the EU’s external borders. Illegal crossings will not be tolerated. In this regard, the EU and its Member States will take all necessary measures, in accordance with EU and international law. Migrants should not be encouraged to attempt illegal crossings by land or sea,” the statement said and added:

“The Council calls on the Turkish government and all actors and organisations on the ground to relay this message and counter the dissemination of false information.”

The EU also reiterated its full solidarity with Greece, which faces an unprecedented situation, as well as with Bulgaria, Cyprus and other Member States, which might be similarly affected, including in efforts to manage the EU’s external borders. The Council welcomed the practical support announced by the European Commission on March 4, 2020 and noted that close cooperation will also continue with the Western Balkans partners in this respect.

The Council recalled that it expects Turkey to implement fully the provisions of the 2016 Joint Statement with regard to all Member States. This Statement produces tangible results, including by supporting Turkey’s significant efforts in hosting migrants and refugees. Both the EU and Turkey stand to benefit from the continuation of this cooperation and commitment, the Council said.