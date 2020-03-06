Greek Foreign Min: Europe Will Not Permit Human Pain to Be Used as a Tool

BRUSSELS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a message on Friday that Europe will not allow human pain to be used as a tool, in a statement upon his arrival to the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

“Today we will discuss, among others, the situation that is developing at Greece’s eastern land and sea borders with Turkey. We are facing a massive movement of migrants to the Greek and European borders,” Dendias said, adding that these are “migrants who have been living in Turkey for years.”

“We have clear evidence that this population movement has been created and orchestrated by Turkey. And I want to be clear that the European Union will not allow the use of human suffering,” the foreign minister concluded.