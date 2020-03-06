Condor Airlines to Operate 150 Flights to Greece Each Week

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis had a series of meetings with several German government officials during his visit to Berlin, as well as senior Condor Airlines executives, who informed him that the airline has 150 scheduled flights to Greece each week, to 16 different destinations in the country. Theoharis was in Berlin on Thursday.

In his meeting with Deputy Finance and Energy Minister resposible for tourism issues Thomas Bareiß (Bareiss) they agreed on the need for an institutional upgrading of tourism at an EU level, as well as the need to design a common strategy to tackle the repercussions of the new coronavirus.

The two officials discussed the prospects for enhancing the tourism sector ahead of Germany’s assumption of the rotating EU presidency, as well as the possibility of supporting liquidity due to problems caused by the coronavirus.

Bareiß congratulated the Greek government on its work and underlined the need for solidarity among the he EU member-states in migration.

Later, Theoharis met with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Federal Chancellor’s Representative for the German-Greek Assembly Norbert Barthle, who welcomed the dynamic of the Greek economy and expressed his satisfaction with the policies of the New Democracy government.

Additionally, the Greek tourism minister referred to the ministry’s intention to turn the island of Santorini into a sustainable destination model, as well as to the campaign “Plastic-Free Santorini”.

Finally, Theocharis met with the Group Director Commercial Airport Relations & Groundhandling Procurement of Condor Airlines, Bernd Bechtel, and with the airline’s Commercial Director, Marketing & Sales, Paul Schwaiger, who underlined that the flights to Greece will not be reduced from the current 150 and that the campaign to promote Greece abroad is continuing.