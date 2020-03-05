Mytilene Protesters Prevent NGO Ship from Tying at Port for Supplies

MYTILENE, Greece A group of residents of Mytilene did not allow the NGO ship “Mare Librum” to tie at the port for resupply on Thursday, in protest against the migration situation on the island of Lesbos.

The ship belongs to the NGO Sea Watch, which conducts search and rescue missions at sea.

Sea Watch departed for an unknown desitnation, after being informed by port authorities that it cannot sail east and north of the island due to military exercises involving shell firing.

Before heading to Mytilene port, the ship was tied at Skala Loutron (south of Mytilini), which it left after its crew was attacked by unknown people on Sunday night.