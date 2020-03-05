Mitsotakis Meets with Greek Rural Development and Food Ministry Leadership

ATHENS – The ways and means that will help the Rural Development and Food Ministry achieve its priorities, as well as an evaluation of the ministry’s work so far, were examined during a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the ministry’s leadership on Thursday.

Improving the organisation of agricultural production, the strengthening of productive investments and supporting the export-orientation of farming products were set as crucial priorities for the growth of the Greek farming sector.

The meeting noted that the ministry’s main target is to increase farming incomes and improve the competitiveness of farming enterprises so they are able to penetrate the highest possible percentage of the international market, but always based on an environmental orientation.