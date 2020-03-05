Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus in Greece Rise to Ten

PATRAS – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greece has risen to ten, with another one patient testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease.

It is a Greek woman related to the ninth case who returned to Greece after travelling to Israel and Egypt.

Public gatherings at three Greek prefectures banned for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Schools, theaters and archaeological sites in the prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos will shut down for 48 hours, from March 5 through March 6, Health Ministry authorities said on Wednesday night.

Following the new cases of coronavirus in Greece confirmed and hospitalized, infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras announced on behalf of the ministry that the measures banned large gatherings of people, including at public and private schools of all levels, theaters, sports and art events, archaeological sites and museums.

The measures were recommended by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and would be re-evaluated within the next two days.

Tsiodras reiterated the importance of the public’s awareness of basic protection tips and said the measures are meant “to limit to the extent possible the spread of the virus in our country and delay its spread.”