Greek PM Mitsotakis Μeets with Cyprus’ Parliament President Demetris Syllouris

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the need to reopen negotiations on the Cyprus issue on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions with visiting Cyprus’ President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris, government sources said on Wednesday.

Sources added that they also discussed Turkey’s provocative actions in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean which serve to destabilize the wider region.

“It’s very important to be able to explain the right of our positions,” Mitsotakis said, “and to deal with a new phenomenon, that of fake news disseminated by states purposely seeking to distort the truth. The correct information at all levels – including those of the executive and legislative powers – is very important.”