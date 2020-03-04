Greek Foreign Min: Migration Issue Requires Collective EU Solution

ATHENS – The sudden migration influx to Greece and Europe “is an organized operation” directed by Turkey, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday during a briefing of parliamentary party representatives.

Speaking of the migrant situation at the Greek-Turkish borders, Dendias said, “Greece and Europe are receiving sudden and mass pressure by movements in the eastern land and sea borders,” he said. “There is no doubt at all that this is an organized operation encouraged and directed by the government and agencies of our neighboring countries.”

Dendias said he briefed representatives in detail on the migration issue and its current developments, along with its European and regional impact “following the decision of the Turkish leaders to use migrants as a political tool to exert unprecedented pressure on the European Union.”

Following the visit of top EU officials to the borders with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, he said, clearly underlined that “the issue relates to the whole of Europe and therefore requires collective solutions.”

He also noted the migration issue was included in today’s (March 4) Home Affairs ministers’ agenda and would also be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council on Friday in Zagreb. Greece, he said, requested the convening of both councils. “We expect our European partners to express their solidarity to Greece in a united stance against the developing threat to the European Union,” he said.