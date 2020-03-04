Greek Island to Welcome First Cruise Ship of 2020; All Passengers Checked for Coronavirus

CORFU, Greece – The cruise ship “MSC Opera” of MSC CRUISES is to inaugurate the new tourist season on the island of Corfu on Thursday, starting the 2020 cruise season for the island two weeks early.

The vessel set sail for its 11-day cruise from Genoa, Italy, with 1,572 passengers from many different countries on board, and has already docked at the ports of Katakolo, Heraklion, Rhodes and Piraeus.

Corfu port authorities, in an announcement on Wednesday, noted that “there is no suspected incident of coronavirus among the passengers as a thorough examination has been conducted by health authorities and the owner company”.

“In any case, and regardless of the measures already assumed by cruise ship companies, the port authority of Corfu is in constant contact with the responsible health authorities, the Ionian islands regional authority and the municipality of Corfu to strictly implement the directions of the National Public Health Organisation.”

It is also worth mentioning that, at every port, the cruise ship’s health authority issues health certifications for all passengers.