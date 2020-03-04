Loukoumi Good Deed Celebration in New Rochelle on March 7

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Loukoumi Good Deed Celebration takes place on Saturday, Mar. 7 at Holy Trinity Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle, 6-10 PM, with complimentary food and DJ, and free admission.

Participate in the Good Deed projects of 40 schools and organizations including:

Anne Hutchinson School

Schools of the Catholic Archdiocese of NY

Arthritis Foundation

The Chapel School

Diocese of Brooklyn

Eastchester School District

Fordham Prep

Girl Scouts

Holy Trinity GOYA

Holy Trinity Greek School

Holy Trinity Philoptochos

Immaculate Heart of Mary

9-11 Tribute Museum

Immaculate Conception

Iona Prep

The Joey Foundation

Kid’s Closet

St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Our Lady of Grace School

Our Lady of Victory School

Mount Vernon Animal Shelter

The Mint Brothers

The Pajama Program

P.S. 205 Kiwanis Club

St. Mary’s School

Scarsdale Synagogue

The Soup Run

Several Sources Shelters

George’s Angels

Studio B Dance Center

The Sweet Treat Girls

The Thirst Project

Versaci Kids Jam Project

Experience Vineyard Church

Vineyard Church Food Pantry

The Waverly School

William Spyropoulos School

To reserve a table for your project email: Loukoumi@aol.com.

Activities Include:

Charity Ping Pong Tournament & Basketball Free Throw Contest

Performances by Studio B Dancers

Paint a Kindness Rock

Make A Card for a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a resident at St. Michael’s Home for the Aged

Write a letter for the 9-11 Tribute Museum

Participate in Kindness and Anti-Bullying Activities and Crafts

Get a baked good to support children’s charities

Color a bookmark for the Pajama Program

Dance to the DJ and have fun while making a difference!

Here is what you can bring to the event to donate to the Projects:

New and Used English children’s and adult books, Spanish language books, coloring books, new pajamas in sizes Infant to 18 years of age, white athletic socks, dry markers for recycling, can tabs/tops for the Ronald McDonald House, new or gently used Beanie Babies, new or used sandals/Crocs, baseball/softball equipment- new or good condition used gloves (sizes 11+), bats, new balls, catcher’s gear for the charity Pitch In For Baseball & Softball, stuffed animals,

Food Items- Canned goods, Boxed Pasta, Jarred Pasta Sauce (3 groups collecting pasta sauce), Boxed Cake/Cookie Mixes, Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Canned Soups, Rice, Coffee and Creamer, Breakfast Bars, and Cereal.

Easter Basket Items: Individually wrapped candy, bubbles, small grab bag toys

Dance Costumes: Ballet and dance costumes to donate to the charity Traveling Tutus

School Supplies: Notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, markers

Toiletries: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, hair ties, new combs

Baby Supplies: Diapers (newborn, sizes 4-5), wipes, Enfamil (Regular, Gentlease), baby oil, new bottles, baby wash, new baby clothing.

Animal shelter supplies: Mt. Vernon Shelter, Wish List available online: https://mtvernonanimals.org/

Nick Katsoris, Founder and President of the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, said, “Join us and Make A Difference With Loukoumi as we celebrate these amazing kids, who are changing the world one good deed at a time for causes that mean something to them!

“Special thanks to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.”

More information is available online: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org.