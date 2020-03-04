Loukoumi Good Deed Celebration in New Rochelle on March 7

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Loukoumi Good Deed Celebration takes place on Saturday, Mar. 7 at Holy Trinity Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle, 6-10 PM, with complimentary food and DJ, and free admission.
Participate in the Good Deed projects of 40 schools and organizations including:
Anne Hutchinson School
Schools of the Catholic Archdiocese of NY
Arthritis Foundation
The Chapel School
Diocese of Brooklyn
Eastchester School District
Fordham Prep
Girl Scouts
Holy Trinity GOYA
Holy Trinity Greek School
Holy Trinity Philoptochos
Immaculate Heart of Mary
9-11 Tribute Museum
Immaculate Conception
Iona Prep
The Joey Foundation
Kid’s Closet
St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Our Lady of Grace School
Our Lady of Victory School
Mount Vernon Animal Shelter
The Mint Brothers
The Pajama Program
P.S. 205 Kiwanis Club
St. Mary’s School
Scarsdale Synagogue
The Soup Run
Several Sources Shelters
George’s Angels
Studio B Dance Center
The Sweet Treat Girls
The Thirst Project
Versaci Kids Jam Project
Experience Vineyard Church
Vineyard Church Food Pantry
The Waverly School
William Spyropoulos School
To reserve a table for your project email: Loukoumi@aol.com.
Activities Include:
Charity Ping Pong Tournament & Basketball Free Throw Contest
Performances by Studio B Dancers
Paint a Kindness Rock
Make A Card for a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a resident at St. Michael’s Home for the Aged
Write a letter for the 9-11 Tribute Museum
Participate in Kindness and Anti-Bullying Activities and Crafts
Get a baked good to support children’s charities
Color a bookmark for the Pajama Program
Dance to the DJ and have fun while making a difference!
Here is what you can bring to the event to donate to the Projects:
New and Used English children’s and adult books, Spanish language books, coloring books, new pajamas in sizes Infant to 18 years of age, white athletic socks, dry markers for recycling, can tabs/tops for the Ronald McDonald House, new or gently used Beanie Babies, new or used sandals/Crocs, baseball/softball equipment- new or good condition used gloves (sizes 11+), bats, new balls, catcher’s gear for the charity Pitch In For Baseball & Softball, stuffed animals,
Food Items- Canned goods, Boxed Pasta, Jarred Pasta Sauce (3 groups collecting pasta sauce), Boxed Cake/Cookie Mixes, Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Canned Soups, Rice, Coffee and Creamer, Breakfast Bars, and Cereal.
Easter Basket Items: Individually wrapped candy, bubbles, small grab bag toys
Dance Costumes: Ballet and dance costumes to donate to the charity Traveling Tutus
School Supplies: Notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, markers
Toiletries: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, hair ties, new combs
Baby Supplies: Diapers (newborn, sizes 4-5), wipes, Enfamil (Regular, Gentlease), baby oil, new bottles, baby wash, new baby clothing.
Animal shelter supplies: Mt. Vernon Shelter, Wish List available online: https://mtvernonanimals.org/
Nick Katsoris, Founder and President of the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, said, “Join us and Make A Difference With Loukoumi as we celebrate these amazing kids, who are changing the world one good deed at a time for causes that mean something to them!
“Special thanks to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.”
More information is available online: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org.