Ninth Confirmed Case of New Coronavirus in Greece

PATRAS- Greece’s ninth confirmed coronavirus patient is hospitalized with severe pneumonia in the negative pressure room of the University General Hospital at Rio, Peloponnese, in stable condition, it was reported on Wednesday evening.

The Greek patient returned to Greece after travelling to Israel and Egypt, authorities said.

He is not intubated, but is closely monitored, while health authorities are tracking down the patient’s contacts over the last few days in Patras and Amaliada, his place of origin.