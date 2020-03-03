Travel down 40% in Northern Greece in Three-Day Holiday

March 3, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, March 15, 2015 file photo, people walk on the main seaside avenue, as the White Tower is seen at the background, in the Greek northern town of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File)

THESSALONIKI – Organized travel was down by around 40 pct in the three-day holiday (Saturday-Monday) this year, compared with the same period in 2019, due to concerns over the spreading of coronavirus, while travel to Turkey dropped 60 pct following the latest tension in Greek-Turkish borders, Byron Theologos, president of the Federation of Tourism Enterprises in Macedonia-Thrace said on Tuesday.

In comments made to Praktoreio 104.9 FM radio station, Theologos said that road trips were cancelled as the people lost interest for destinations where carnival celebrations were cancelled and air travel also fell.

Travel to Italy, in particular. “People are scared to travel because of the coronavirus and are canceling trips to Turkey because of the latest developments. We hope the climate will change ahead of the Easter holidays,” he noted.

