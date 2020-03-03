Travel down 40% in Northern Greece in Three-Day Holiday

THESSALONIKI – Organized travel was down by around 40 pct in the three-day holiday (Saturday-Monday) this year, compared with the same period in 2019, due to concerns over the spreading of coronavirus, while travel to Turkey dropped 60 pct following the latest tension in Greek-Turkish borders, Byron Theologos, president of the Federation of Tourism Enterprises in Macedonia-Thrace said on Tuesday.

In comments made to Praktoreio 104.9 FM radio station, Theologos said that road trips were cancelled as the people lost interest for destinations where carnival celebrations were cancelled and air travel also fell.

Travel to Italy, in particular. “People are scared to travel because of the coronavirus and are canceling trips to Turkey because of the latest developments. We hope the climate will change ahead of the Easter holidays,” he noted.