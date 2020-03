Question: Do you trust the information the authorities are giving you about the coronavirus epidemic that is currently plaguing the whole world?

If the answer is no, which is most likely, then you are not alone. You have a lot of friends.

It is extremely important for political leaders to have the confidence of their peoples. When things are calm, it doesn’t matter much whether or not they are believed.

But when there is a crisis, then credibility is essential.

As in this period, …