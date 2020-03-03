EU Council President: Together We Must Protect EU, Greece’s Borders

KASTANIES, Greece – Greece’s borders are European borders, European Council President Charles Michel stressed in Evros on Tuesday, stressing that it was very important in such situations for European officials “not to stay in Brussels but to be in the field, so that they have the best possible understanding”.

In joint statements with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leaders of other European institutions from Kastanies in Evros, he praised Greece’s role in the protection of the borders because, as he said, “what you are doing is of crucial importance for the EU”.

He expressed EU’s complete solidarity, noting that “we are with you”.

Michel expressed his faith in the Greek government “for the additional reason that, even though you are doing very important work, we applaud that you are operating in accordance with European law.”

He added that on a European level, “we will continue to guarantee the agreement with Turkey and expect Turkey to comply with this agreement”.

Michel also noted the support for the UN’s effort to achieve a peaceful solution in Syria, adding that “we live, act and are together and together we must protect our borders”.