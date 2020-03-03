New Washington Museum Builds Bridges of Humanity Across Invisible Borders

By Tony Glaros March 3, 2020

(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

“I will assign this land to your offspring.”

Genesis 15:18-21.

 

From the time I was a child, I heard about how evil the Ottomans were. They victimized my Greek ancestors, heaping death and destruction on them for 400 years.

For that reason, I suppose, I have never had a desire to visit Turkey. In fact, Turkey lies uncomfortably close to my grandparents’ northeast Aegean island of Ikaria. On a clear day, you can see the coastline. That geographic reality has forever sent chills through my uninformed …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available