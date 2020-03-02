Federation of Dodecanese Societies Commemorates Unification on Sunday

ASTORIA – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America holds its annual commemoration of the Unification with Greece on Sunday, March 8 beginning with the Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrios Cathedral, 30-11 30th Drive in Astoria, 9-11:30 AM, and followed by the cultural event in the Petros G. Patrides Hall with Keynote Speaker Ilias Tomazos, head of the Modern Greek Studies program at the University of Connecticut and President of the Hellenic Society Paideia.

The Hellenic Society Paideia is a nonprofit organization promoting the Hellenic culture, language, history, and religion.

The event concludes with performances by the member societies’ dance groups representing the various islands of the Dodecanese.

More information is available on Facebook.